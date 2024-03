Jax threw a scoreless inning with a walk and strikeout to record the save in Thursday's Opening Day win at Kansas City.

With Jhoan Duran (oblique) on the injured list and expected to miss several weeks, it was Jax who got the call in the 9th inning to protect a three-run lead. Brock Stewart was used in the eighth inning, so it looks like Jax will be the primary closer with Duran out. However, the Twins could mix and match the two in save situations.