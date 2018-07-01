Cave went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Cubs.

His three-hit day gives him just two multi-hit performances in 2018. The 25-year-old rookie has three long balls and a .831 OPS in 39 at-bats this season. Cave is earning more playing time, but hasn't been consistent enough to warrant much fantasy value just yet.