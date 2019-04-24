The Twins optioned Cave to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

With the regular outfield trio of Max Kepler, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario staying reasonably healthy for the first few weeks of the season, Cave had seen minimal opportunities. He appeared in only 12 of the team's first 21 games, going 7-for-30 at the plate with one extra-base knock. His demotion will temporarily leave the Twins without a true fourth outfielder, as the team instead decided to carry an extra pitcher in the bullpen.

