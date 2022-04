Cotton cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cotton was designated for assignment by the Twins last week but will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 30-year-old delivered two scoreless frames for Minnesota this season and had a 3.52 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB across 30.2 innings with Texas last year.