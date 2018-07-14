Twins' Joe Mauer: Slugs third homer

Mauer went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 11-8 win over the Rays.

His three-run shot in the third inning chased Nathan Eovaldi from the game, giving Mauer a .278/.364/.372 slash line on the season with three homers and 27 RBI in 63 games.

