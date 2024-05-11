Ryan (2-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on six hits over seven innings in a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

A solo shot by Isiah Kiner-Falefa accounted for the only blemish on Ryan's line. The right-hander fired 75 of 104 pitches for strikes in his longest outing of the season, as he produced his fourth straight quality start and sixth of the year. Ryan will take a 3.21 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 53:6 K:BB through 47.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Yankees.