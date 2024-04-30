Ryan didn't factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk across six innings against the White Sox. He struck out three.

Although Ryan tallied his lowest strikeout total of the campaign, he cashed in on his fourth quality start of his last five appearances. After yielding a pair of home runs to the White Sox in his last start, Ryan limited the team to just one extra-base hit on the day. He owns a 1.3 BB/9 through 34.2 innings in 2024, another improvement after posting a 2.9 BB/9 in 2022 and a 1.9 BB/9 in 2023. Ryan is tentatively scheduled for a start against the Sox of Boston on Sunday.