Ryan (1-2) was tagged with the loss after he pitched six innings, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five batters in Sunday's 9-2 defeat to the Red Sox.

Ryan tossed three scoreless frames to open his outing Sunday before giving up an RBI double to Rob Refsnyder in the fourth and then a two-run homer to Ceddanne Rafaela in the fifth inning. The right-hander has now recorded three straight quality starts and he has yet to allow more than three runs in any outing this season. Ryan will carry a 3.54 ERA and 1.01 WHIP into his next projected start Friday in Toronto.