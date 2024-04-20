Ryan allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out six during the loss to Detroit.

Ryan coughed up three runs in the first three innings Friday as he produced his worst start of the year. The 27-year-old has given up 10 runs (eight earned) over his last three appearances, driving his ERA up to 3.57 through 22.2 frames. He forced 12 whiffs on 93 pitches, all coming on the fastball and sweeper. Still searching for his first win, Ryan is lined up for a home matchup with the White Sox next week.