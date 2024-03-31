Ryan didn't factor in the decision during Saturday's 5-' win over the Royals after he allowed one run on three hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander held Kansas City off the board through five frames but was pulled after a one-out double in the sixth, which the bullpen allowed to score. It was an encouraging start to the season for Ryan, whose 4.51 ERA last season was a step back from his 3.55 mark as a rookie in 2022. He tentatively lines up to pitch against the Guardians next weekend.