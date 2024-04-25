Ryan (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

Although Ryan only gave up four hits on the day, three of them went for extra bases, including solo homers to Kevin Pillar and Korey Lee. Ryan has been tagged for three or more earned runs in three of his five starts this season but boasts an incredible 38:4 K:BB and a 1.01 WHIP in 28.2 innings. He's tentatively lined up for a rematch with the White Sox on Monday.