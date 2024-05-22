Ryan (3-3) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a 10-0 rout of the Nationals. He struck out six.

The right-hander didn't let a baserunner get past second base as he delivered his seventh quality start of the season in 10 trips to the mound. Tuesday's outing was also the first time in 2024 that Ryan had issued multiple free passes. He'll take a 3.15 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 64:9 K:BB through 60 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Royals.