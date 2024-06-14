Ryan (5-5) earned the win over Oakland on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters over seven innings.

Ryan surrendered a two-run homer to Tyler Soderstrom in the second inning, but those were the only runs the A's managed against the righty hurler. Ryan finished with a stat line very similar to his previous outing, when he gave up two runs on three hits over seven frames versus Pittsburgh, though that performance came in a losing effort. The 28-year-old pitcher has four quality starts over his past five appearances and has posted a 2.73 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB across 33 frames during that span.