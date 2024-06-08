Ryan (4-5) was stuck with the loss Friday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out eight.

Ryan was excellent Friday, holding Pittsburgh to just two runs over seven innings. However, the Twins couldn't muster anything against Mitch Keller in an eventual 3-0 defeat. Despite the loss, it was a strong bounce-back effort from Ryan after he allowed five runs in five innings in a loss to Houston in his last outing. The right-hander now sports a 3.30 ERA with a 0.97 WHIP and 85:13 K:BB across 79 innings. Ryan's currently in line for a home matchup with the Rockies in his next start.