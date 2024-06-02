Ryan (4-4) took the loss against Houston on Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Ryan was stung by the long ball in the loss, giving up a season-high four homers. He has allowed at least that many home runs in a start four times in his career, though he came into Saturday on pace for a career-best 0.9 HR/9. Ryan saw his season ERA jump from 2.96 to 3.38 as a result of the poor start, but that mark is still on pace for the best of his career.