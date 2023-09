Alcala (forearm) began a rehab assignment with Low-A Fort Myers on Saturday, broadcaster John Vittas reports.

Alcala struck out a pair in a clean inning and averaged 97.5 mph with his fastball. It was the first game appearance for the 28-year-old since he was diagnosed with a radial stress fracture of his right forearm back in mid-May. Alcala is aiming to rejoin the Twins' bullpen later this month.