Further testing on Alcala's right forearm revealed a radial stress fracture in his right forearm, and he'll be shut down until symptoms resolve, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Park notes that the stress fracture is being described as a "pretty rare" injury for a pitcher without much history to draw upon. The Twins will evaluate the right-hander again in 10-to-14 days, but there's no clear timeline as to when Alcala will be ready to return. It's likely that Minnesota won't see Alcala as a part of their pitching staff until July, at the earliest.