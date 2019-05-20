Polanco went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Sunday in the Twins' 7-4 loss to the Mariners.

Polanco already has a pair of four- and five-hit games on his ledger this season, a major reason why he leads all American League qualifiers with a .343 average. He's supported the average with eight home runs, 28 runs and 21 RBI, making him one of the bigger bargains in fantasy drafts so far this season.