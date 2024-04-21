Polanco is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

It's the first time out of the lineup this season for Polanco, who is 0-for-10 with four walks and three strikeouts over his past three games. Dylan Moore is starting at the keystone, with Polanco likely to rejoin the starting nine for Game 2.