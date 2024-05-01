Polanco went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Atlanta.

Polanco opened up the scoring with a two-run shot to right off Reynaldo Lopez in the third inning. Polanco had not driven in any runs since he last homered back on April 15. He's now reached base in five straight games, though he has struck out seven times over his last 12 at-bats. It's been a very slow campaign at the dish so far for Polanco, who's now slashing .170/.314/.290 with four homers, 10 RBI, 11 runs and a 20:37 BB:K in 121 plate appearances.