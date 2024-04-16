Polanco went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and three total runs in Monday's 9-3 victory versus Cincinnati.

Polanco helped the Mariners get off to a fast start with his three-run shot off Frankie Montas in the first inning. It was the second homer in as many days for Polanco, and he's drive in five runs over the two-game span. The veteran infielder could be picking things up after a slow overall start to the season -- he's slashing just .203/.338/.356 with a 32.4 percent strikeout rate through 71 plate appearances.