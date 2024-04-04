Polanco went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Guardians on Wednesday and is hitting just .115 (4-for-26) with no extra-base hits over his first seven games.

The veteran's Mariners tenure could hardly be off to a more inauspicious start, and compounding the concern is the fact Polanco has also generated an alarming 42.9 percent strikeout rate in that sample of 28 plate appearances. The 30-year-old posted a career-high 25.7 percent strikeout rate with the Twins last season as well, so it remains to be seen if the poor contact rate early this season ultimately proves to be an extension of that troublesome pattern. Polanco does now have a single in three consecutive contests, a mildly encouraging development after he opened the campaign going 1-for-14 in his first four contests.