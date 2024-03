Polanco went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a grand slam, a hit-by-pitch and an additional run in a Cactus League win over the Giants on Sunday.

The veteran's blistering bat continued to pay dividends, with Polanco's standout day propelling his spring average and OPS to .500 and 1.000, respectively. The 30-year-old has primarily been held back by injury and dips in playing time the last two seasons in Minnesota, but he recorded a career-high 33 homers and 98 RBI as recently as 2021.