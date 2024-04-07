Polanco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and an additional RBI during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

Polanco is still hitting just .176 on the season but has shown signs of life lately with a hit in each of the past five games, though he's gone just 5-for-20 during that stretch. The 30-year-old is still batting out of the No. 3 spot for now, but he may need to get on track soon to retain that position.