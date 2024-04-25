Polanco went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Polanco's struggles at the plate continued for the most part, with his average now sitting at a paltry .175 through 99 plate appearances. However, the veteran also sports a surprisingly solid .333 on-base percentage that's largely the result of his 18.9 percent walk rate. The free pass he drew Wednesday also led to his first stolen base of the campaign, and the combination of Polanco's career-low .234 BABIP and above-average 24.0 percent line-drive rate seems to imply his luck when putting the ball in play should start to turn soon.