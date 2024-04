Polanco went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Polanco's two-run blast in the sixth were the only runs and the only extra-base hit the Mariners were able to muster up on the afternoon. Polanco now has two long balls on the year which also happen to be his only extra-base hits on the season so far. He's gotten off to a sluggish start with his new ballclub, slashing .196/.318/.304 with five RBI, three runs scored and a 9:22 BB:K in 66 plate appearances.