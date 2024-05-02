Polanco went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles in a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Polanco's contributions ended up leading to the only runs of the afternoon for the Mariners, who were otherwise stymied by Chris Sale and a quartet of relievers. Despite the lack of extra-base hits, Polanco's performance was impactful from an individual perspective, as it extended his on-base streak to six games and qualified as the veteran's second straight two-RBI tally. Polanco's .181/.317/.295 slash line naturally has no shortage of room for improvement, but perhaps his current surge is the start of a long-awaited breakout in his first Seattle campaign.