Polanco hit for the cycle, going 5-for-5 with a solo home run in a 10-4 loss to the Phillies on Friday.

Hitting for the cycle is hard -- recording a cycle with one RBI and one run scored has to be nearly impossible, but Polanco was able to do it Friday night. Despite the historic night, owners will have to settle for Polanco's batting average seeing the only major bump. His average rose from .286 to .423 after his five-hit night.