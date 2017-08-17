Twins' Jose Berrios: Start pushed to Saturday
Berrios will no longer start Thursday's game against the Indians. Instead, he is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
With Wednesday's game being postponed by rain, the Twins will reshuffle their rotation for the next week, pushing Berrios back to Saturday so Aaron Slegers, the presumed 26th man, can start Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader. Berrios will took to turn around his recent string of bad outings (11 earned runs thru 8.1 innings) as he is afforded a few extra days of rest.
