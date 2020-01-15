Twins' Josh Donaldson: Inks four-year deal with Minnesota
Donaldson signed a four-year contract with the Twins on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, the deal is worth $92 million guaranteed and includes a fifth-year option that could push the value over $100 million, placing the 2015 American League MVP into a Twins lineup that already led the league in home runs last season. Donaldson had an impressive year himself in 2019 with the Braves, posting a .259/.379/.521 slash line with 37 home runs and 94 RBI in 155 games. Miguel Sano started 90 games at third base last season and just signed a three-year, $30 million extension with Minnesota last week, but he figures to be shifted to first base while Donaldson takes over at the hot corner.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Donaldson vacates 3B for Riley
From Josh Donaldson's decision to join the Twins to Alex Wood's reunion with the Dodgers, Scott...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...