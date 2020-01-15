Play

Donaldson signed a four-year contract with the Twins on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, the deal is worth $92 million guaranteed and includes a fifth-year option that could push the value over $100 million, placing the 2015 American League MVP into a Twins lineup that already led the league in home runs last season. Donaldson had an impressive year himself in 2019 with the Braves, posting a .259/.379/.521 slash line with 37 home runs and 94 RBI in 155 games. Miguel Sano started 90 games at third base last season and just signed a three-year, $30 million extension with Minnesota last week, but he figures to be shifted to first base while Donaldson takes over at the hot corner.

More News
Our Latest Stories