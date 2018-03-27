Twins' Kennys Vargas: Clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A

Vargas was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After bouncing back and forth between the Reds, Vargas will indeed open the season back in Minnesota after passing through waivers untouched. He'll report to the Red Wings to open the season, where he should serve as organizational depth. While the 27-year-old possesses some serious pop, he's failed to get things going in brief major-league stints over the previous four seasons, hitting a combined .252/.311/.437 with 35 homers in 236 games.