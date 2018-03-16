Twins' Kennys Vargas: Sent off 40-man roster
Vargas was designated for assignment or release Friday.
The signing of Logan Morrison already made Vargas a roster redundancy, so when the Twins needed a 40-man roster spot for Jake Cave, Vargas was a relatively easy choice. The switch-hitting slugger will now either be released or spend his time with Triple-A Rochester after batting .252 with 35 homers in the majors over the past four years.
