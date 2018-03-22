Play

Reds' Kennys Vargas: Heads to Cincinnati

Vargas was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Thursday.

Vargas' power potential is undeniable, but his struggles in the majors ultimately forced the Twins to cast him off the 40-man roster earlier in the month. He'll now head to Cincinnati, where he'll likely be relegated to being a bench bat given the presence of star first baseman Joey Votto.

