Maeda threw his 10th bullpen session Tuesday, tossing 30 fastballs, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Maeda underwent a modified Tommy John surgery Sept. 1, 2021, with his procedure involving the insertion of an internal brace into his right elbow. The procedure was expected to reduce Maeda's recovery timeline to 9-to-12 months rather than the typical 12-to-16 months. He's been working his way back this summer and has been making steady progress. He said he hopes to return to the majors before the end of the season, but that timetable remains uncertain.