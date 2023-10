Funderburk isn't on the Twins' ALDS roster, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Funderburk was included in the Twins' wild-card roster after allowing just one run in 12 innings over the final month of the season, but he never appeared in either game versus Toronto and will now lose his spot. Funderburk will be replaced by Bailey Ober, who is set to start Game 1 on Saturday.