Funderburk looks set to begin the season in the Minnesota bullpen with injuries to Caleb Thielbar (hamstring) and Jhoan Duran (oblique), Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Funderburk and Steven Okert will be the primary lefties in the Minnesota bullpen with Theilbar sidelined. Funderburk had a 2.60 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 75:21 K:BB across 37 appearances (two starts) at Triple-A last season. He then had a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings with the Twins. He had the best strikeout rate of his career last season at Triple-A (13.0 K/9) with a strong walk rate. He could stick in the major-league bullpen if he has a strong start to the season.