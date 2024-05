The Twins optioned Funderburk to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Funderburk worked two innings in Tuesday's win over the White Sox, allowing a pair of runs. Since he wasn't going to be available for Wednesday's series finale in Chicago, Funderburk will head back to Triple-A while the Twins bring aboard right-hander Caleb Boushley from St. Paul to serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen.