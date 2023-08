Funderburk's contract was selected by the Twins prior to Monday's game against Cleveland, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Funderbrunk has fared well in 2023, spending the majority of his time at Triple-A St. Paul. He owns a 2.60 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 75:21 K:BB across 37 appearances (two starts). Bailey Ober was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move, and Oliver Ortega (back) was shifted to the 60-day IL to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.