The Twins recalled Funderburk from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Just two days after being optioned to Triple-A, Funderburk will return to the Twins' bullpen with Brock Stewart (shoulder) headed for the injured list. Funderburk owns a solid 3.38 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 13.1 innings this season, though he's surrendered three runs across four frames spanning his last two outings. He will serve in middle relief while Stewart is sidelined.