Wade (thumb) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Wade was supposed to start playing in the Gulf Coast League, but due to rain he'll instead begin the rehab stint with Low-A Cedar Rapids or Double-A Pensacola. The 25-year-old has been out with a dislocated right thumb since early July and figures to require a decent number of games in the minors to get back up to speed.

