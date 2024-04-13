Wade went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Rays.

Wade was hitless for the first time since April 5, but he was able to make an impact on the basepaths. He's not known for speed with a career high of six steals back in 2021 and no more than two attempts in either of the last two campaigns. The first baseman is hitting .343 with one RBI, five runs scored, three doubles and no home runs over 41 plate appearances this season. Wade continues to see a strong-side platoon role and is unlikely to get many at-bats versus southpaws at all.