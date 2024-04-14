Wade went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay while also drawing two walks.

Wade singled in his first at-bat before coming around to score San Francisco's first run of the game on a Michael Conforto double. The first baseman would then launch a two-out, two-run home run off Ryan Pepiot in the top of the fifth to extend the Giants' lead to three runs, marking his first long ball of the season. Wade is now batting .375 in April with three RBI, five runs scored and seven walks to only five strikeouts. He's also hit safely in six of his last seven games.