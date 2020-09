Arraez (knee/ankle) will test his ankle by running on the field and swinging in a batting cage Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Arraez suffered an ankle sprain earlier in the week while recovering from knee tendinitis, an injury that sent him to the injured list in mid-September. He's not yet at 100 percent, so he may not make it back before the regular season ends Sunday, but his return doesn't appear to be too far off.