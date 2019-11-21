Play

Raley was added to the Twins' 40-man roster Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Raley enjoyed his best minor-league season since rookie ball in 2019 with a .302/.362/.516 slash line, so the Twins opted to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old played in only 33 games for Triple-A Rochester after suffering a dislocated tendon in his left ankle in May, but he returned for the final stretch of the MiLB season.

More News
Our Latest Stories