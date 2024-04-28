Raley will start in right field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Raley had started both of the last two games in left field, but he'll head over to right field in the series finale while Mitch Haniger gets the day off. Haniger appears to be entrenched as the Mariners' preferred right fielder, but the playing time in left field seems to be tilting in Raley's favor of late. Both Raley and Clase are likely to eventually lose out on opportunities in the Seattle outfield once Dominic Canzone (shoulder) returns from the injured list.