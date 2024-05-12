Raley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
The lefty-hitting Raley will retreat to the bench for the series finale with southpaw Alex Wood on the hill for Oakland. Raley's platoon mate, Sam Haggerty, will draw the start in left field.
