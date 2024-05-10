Raley went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Twins on Thursday.

Raley provided the only meaningful offense for the Mariners in the 11-1 loss, driving in Mitch Haniger with a second-inning knock. Raley has picked it up nicely at the plate since late April, now having forged a .375 average and .923 OPS across the 26 plate appearances covering his last 10 games. However, his strikeout rate during that stretch is still a bloated 30.8 percent, an albatross on Raley's offensive profile that has been a constant presence throughout his time in the majors.