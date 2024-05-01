Raley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
The lefty-hitting Raley had started in left field in four of the past five games, but he'll head to the bench for the series finale with southpaw Chris Sale on the bump for Atlanta. Switch-hitter Sam Haggerty will draw the start in left field Wednesday, but Raley should occupy the strong side of a platoon at the position until Dominic Canzone (shoulder) returns from the 10-day injured list.
