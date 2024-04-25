Raley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Raley had started each of the past three games, going 3-for-12 during that stretch to lift his season-long batting average to a porous .186. Though the Mariners have an opening in the outfield with Dominic Canzone (shoulder) on the injured list, Raley may play second fiddle to Jonatan Clase while he continues to languish at the plate.