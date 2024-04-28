Raley went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Hitting eighth and playing left field, Raley drew his fourth start in five games Saturday night and delivered in the low-scoring victory, driving the Mariners' first run of the game in the fifth inning with a timely knock. Raley also swiped his first base of the season, and he was able to get his average back over the Mendoza line (.204) with what was his second multi-hit effort in the last five games.